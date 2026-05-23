Man killed in crash on 103rd Street, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 50-year-old Jacksonville man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning near the entrance ramp to I-295 North on the city’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:35 a.m. at the intersection of 103rd Street and the I-295 northbound entrance ramp.

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According to FHP, the 50-year-old man was driving an SUV westbound on 103rd Street when he ran a red light and crashed into another SUV that was attempting to turn left onto the I-295 northbound ramp.

Troopers said the impact caused the first SUV to rotate and overturn.

The 50-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver, an 18-year-old Jacksonville man, was not injured, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation.

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