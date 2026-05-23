Man arrested in connection to 2024 deadly dog attack, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is now facing a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly dog attack that happened nearly two years ago.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Melvyn Souffrount was arrested for his alleged role in the 2024 attack that killed 59-year-old Ronald Coffman.

JSO said officers responded during the early morning hours of August 31, 2024, to Ricker Road after getting a call about a dead person.

When officers arrived, they found Coffman suffering from multiple dog bites.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded, but Coffman later died from his injuries.

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Detectives with JSO’s homicide and crime scene units, along with the State Attorney’s Office, spent months reviewing evidence and talking to witnesses.

After what JSO described as a lengthy investigation, detectives determined Souffrount’s repeated negligent actions and failure to act played a role in Coffman’s death.

An arrest warrant for manslaughter was issued Monday, May 18.

Souffrount was booked into the Duval County jail later that night, where he remains in custody.

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