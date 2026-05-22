St. Johns County woman arrested on fraud, elder exploitation charges

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced a 61-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges stemming from an alleged scheme to defraud an elderly victim in her care.

Raggie Canty faces charges of organized fraud, use of personal identification information without consent, uttering a forged instrument, grand theft, and exploitation of the elderly.

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Detectives launched the investigation in March 2026 following a delayed theft and fraud report. According to the sheriff’s office, Canty had been employed as the victim’s caregiver since 2022, during which time she allegedly stole jewelry, misused the victim’s personal information, and applied for multiple lines of credit in the victim’s name.

In January 2026, Canty allegedly spent more than $8,000 using a fraudulently obtained credit card at retail stores, hotels, spas, and restaurants, the sheriff’s office said.

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The sheriff’s office believes additional victims may exist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SJSO Property Crimes Unit at 904-824-8304 or email crimetips@sjso.org.

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