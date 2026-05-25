Two Brunswick men sentenced to life in 2024 killing

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two Brunswick men will spend the rest of their lives in prison after being convicted in a 2024 deadly shooting that prosecutors say was planned as revenge.

According to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, a jury found 53-year-old James Lee Roberts and 35-year-old Sheldon Tarence Wright guilty Wednesday in the shooting death of 35-year-old Bobby Leon Harris of Brunswick.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened on October 12, 2024, when Roberts and Wright waited in the dark for Harris to walk home from a store.

Evidence presented during trial showed Wright opened fire, hitting Harris three times, twice behind the knees and once in the chest.

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Harris died from his injuries, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Roberts believed Harris was responsible for him being shot about six months earlier and brought Wright to Brunswick to help kill Harris in what prosecutors described as “street justice.”

The District Attorney’s Office said jurors were shown photos and video evidence of the defendants before, during and after the shooting.

Both men were convicted of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The judge in charge of the case sentenced them to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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