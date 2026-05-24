Last day of Jacksonville Jazz Festival delayed due to nearby lightning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jazz Fest’s opening was delayed Sunday due to lightning striking within a 10-mile radius of the event site.

The gates reopened to the public at 4:45 p.m., making Moonchild the first performer of the day.

Organizers originally announced at 3:20 p.m. that gates would be held until 3:45 p.m. due to approaching weather. The next update at 3:40 p.m. stated that gates would remain closed until at least 4:30 p.m. and asked attendees to evacuate the event until it was deemed safe to return.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival team, National Weather Service, and local safety partners are continuing to monitor weather conditions.

To find a full list of Sunday’s performers, parking information and more, click here.

This story will continue to be updated as necessary.

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