Parent-teen driving agreement, ensuring teen safety behind the wheel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ensuring your teen’s safety behind the wheel can be a collaborative effort, and a simple yet effective tool is the Parent-Teen Driving Agreement.

By setting clear expectations and consequences, parents and teens can work together to navigate the challenges of new drivers.

This agreement, designed to be customized and updated as your teen gains experience, can be a crucial step in fostering responsible driving habits.

To check out the CDC’s parent-teen driving agreement, click here.

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