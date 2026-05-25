Georgia quota hunt applications to open in June

GEORGIA — Hunters in Georgia can begin applying electronically for most quota hunts starting June 1, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division announced.

Available hunts include select youth, deer, alligator, waterfowl and dove events at Wildlife Management Areas and other state-managed properties. Quota hunts limit participation to maintain hunt quality, reduce crowding and protect game populations. Selected hunters must hold proper licenses to participate.

“Having quota hunts allows us to offer a wide variety of high-quality hunts year after year,” said Tina Johannsen, assistant chief of the Game Management Section. “Mark your calendars now so you don’t forget to apply.”

Applications are accepted at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com under the “Quota Hunts” section. Hunters needing assistance can call 1-800-366-2661. Applicants are urged to verify their email addresses to receive confirmations and updates.

Deadlines vary by hunt type. Alligator applications are due July 15, dove hunts (including adult/child events) by Aug. 15, and most deer hunts (including youth hunts) by Sept. 1. Youth applicants must be 15 or younger.

For a full list of deadlines, selection odds and additional information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/quota.

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