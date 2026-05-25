Free shuttles, extra patrols for Memorial Day weekend at St. Johns County beaches

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Beach Services will operate two free shuttle services Memorial Day weekend to ease traffic congestion at some of the area’s most popular beach destinations.

Both shuttles run May 23-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One route connects St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South, to the Fishing Pier parking lot. The second runs from Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A North, to Mickler’s Landing parking lot.

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The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, St. Augustine Beach Police Department and St. Johns County Marine Rescue personnel will patrol the beaches throughout the weekend. Marine Rescue lifeguards will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach flags indicating water and surf conditions will be displayed. Officials caution that the absence of a flag does not indicate safe conditions and that beachgoers should check with a staffed lifeguard tower for local information.

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On-beach driving is permitted between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Vehicle traffic must remain in designated driving lanes. Conditions can change throughout the day at each access.

Updates are available by following @SJCBeaches on Facebook and X, downloading the SJC Connect mobile app, or visiting the St. Johns County Beach Services section of the county website.

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