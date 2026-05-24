Protect yourself from fraud: VyStar Credit Union’s free ‘Shred to Protect Day’

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — VyStar Credit Union is hosting free “Shred to Protect Day” events across Florida and Georgia, providing residents a secure way to dispose of sensitive documents. These events aim to help communities protect themselves from fraud and identity theft.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Eagle Harbor Branch in Fleming Island.

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The “Shred to Protect Day” events offer a free and convenient method for residents to safely dispose of documents that may contain personal or financial information. Professional shredding services will be available on-site to ensure sensitive materials are destroyed securely.

Beyond commonly thought-of items like bank statements and tax records, less obvious materials such as junk mail, prescription labels, expired IDs and pre-approved credit offers can also contain sufficient personal information to put individuals at risk if discarded intact, VyStar says.

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“Fraud prevention works best when communities stay informed and proactive,” Chuck Meredith, VyStar Vice President of Enterprise Authentication and Fraud, said. “Shredding documents that contain personal or financial information is one of the simplest ways people can help from fraud and identity theft. Once sensitive information is exposed, recovery can be difficult and time-consuming.”

In addition to these shredding events, VyStar provides education, tools and resources to help members recognize scams and safeguard their accounts. VyStar will never ask for sensitive information, including one-time passcodes, card numbers or login credentials, through unsolicited calls, texts or emails. Members are encouraged to contact VyStar directly if any communication does not feel right.

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