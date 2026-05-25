St. Johns County Libraries to launch ‘Stars, Stripes, and Stories’ Summer Reading Program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Public Library System will kick off its “Stars, Stripes, and Stories” Summer Reading Program on May 31, running through July 25.

The nine-week program features more than 100 events across the library system’s six branches, along with regularly scheduled story-time, a book club, and STEM activities. Participants can pick up free reading logs at any branch or bookmobile, earning prizes for every five days of reading tracked.

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“What better way to beat the heat than by having a blast at the library?” said Lisa Calvert, assistant branch manager and youth services librarian. “There’s a parade of exciting programs inspiring star-spangled fun and reading all summer long.”

Programming includes Americana-themed family activities such as games and scavenger hunts, as well as educational presentations on the nation’s natural wonders led by the Garden Club of St. Augustine, St. Johns County Parks and Recreation, Wild Lessons, and Wild Wonders. Arts, crafts, movies, and trivia are also planned in recognition of the U.S.A.’s 250th anniversary.

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Library System Director Debra Rhodes Gibson emphasized the program’s academic value. “Preventing the ‘summer slide’ is one of the most important things we can do for our young readers,” she said. “The Summer Reading Program keeps kids engaged, learning, and building the skills they need for a strong start to the school year.”

This year’s theme was designed by Flagler College student Hailey Clark to mark the nation’s semiquincentennial. The program is sponsored by the library system’s multiple Friends of the Library groups.

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