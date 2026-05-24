Part of Atlantic Boulevard closed after crash knocks down wire, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A part of Atlantic Boulevard has been closed since Saturday night after a crash brought down a wire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said officers responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to a reported crash near Atlantic Boulevard and Bowlan Street South.

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JSO says the crash resulted in a wire being knocked down in the area, leading to the road closure.

It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen or whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

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