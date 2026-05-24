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First Alert Weather: Memorial Day storms hour by hour

By Corey Simma, Action News Jax
By Corey Simma, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Sunday’s the latest day with plenty of heat and a few storms
  • The heaviest rain so far has been near and west of I-95
  • Spots around Lake City in Columbia Co. have received 1-2″ of rain just today
  • A few storms will linger this evening well inland and west of Jax
  • There will be plenty of dry neighborhoods this evening, and everyone stays dry overnight
  • Memorial Day will be a lot like today
  • A few showers and storms will start near I-95, and then all storm activity will shift inland
  • It won’t rain everywhere and it won’t rain all day
  • In particular, the coast looks dry with the exception of a forming and passing midday shower
  • But keep an eye to the sky and keep the sunscreen handy
  • The sea breeze moves in each day this week, bringing us a few storms each day
  • The heaviest rain and best chance for rain at all will be near and west of I-95
  • It stays hot and humid in the meantime with morning lows in the 70s and daytime highs near 90

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Inland Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 71

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. High: 90

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/89

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

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