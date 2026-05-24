First Alert Weather: Memorial Day storms hour by hour

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday’s the latest day with plenty of heat and a few storms

The heaviest rain so far has been near and west of I-95

Spots around Lake City in Columbia Co. have received 1-2″ of rain just today

A few storms will linger this evening well inland and west of Jax

There will be plenty of dry neighborhoods this evening, and everyone stays dry overnight

Memorial Day will be a lot like today

A few showers and storms will start near I-95, and then all storm activity will shift inland

It won’t rain everywhere and it won’t rain all day

In particular, the coast looks dry with the exception of a forming and passing midday shower

But keep an eye to the sky and keep the sunscreen handy

The sea breeze moves in each day this week, bringing us a few storms each day

The heaviest rain and best chance for rain at all will be near and west of I-95

It stays hot and humid in the meantime with morning lows in the 70s and daytime highs near 90

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Inland Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 71

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. High: 90

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/89

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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