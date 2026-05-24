West Augustine double murder suspect transferred to St. Johns County Jail

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The suspect in the 2023 shooting deaths of two young men in West Augustine has been transferred from federal custody to the St. Johns County Jail, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Derrick Walden, 44, now faces two counts of first-degree murder in the November 2023 deaths of Cody Bennett, 21, and Tre’ Lyons, 22. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Walden had been held in federal custody prior to his transfer to the county jail.

Action News Jax reported Walden’s arrest in November of 2025 after the sheriff’s office used surveillance footage and cellphone records to link Walden to the crime.

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