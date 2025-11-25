Man arrested in double murder of men found shot to death in a car in West Augustine in 2023

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Derrick Walden, 43, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Cody Bennett, 21, and Tre’ Lyons, 22, in November 2023 in West Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it initially responded to a vehicle crash near Pearl and North Orange streets on November 27, 2023, where they found Bennett and Lyons shot to death inside the vehicle. Surveillance footage and cellphone records linked Walden to the crime, SJSO said in a news release.

Derrick Walden Derrick Walden (Provided by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

“Surveillance video shows a person walking from North Brevard Street towards the homicide scene, then running away around that time frame,” Detective Cheyenne Kroul said in the release.

Detectives determined the murders occurred around 11:30 p.m. after reviewing Bennett’s cellphone, which showed he was communicating with Walden just before the shooting. The SJSO Special Investigations Unit was also investigating Walden for an unrelated narcotics investigation.

“Derrick Walden, he goes by the nickname of ‘Cheese’ on the street,” Sergeant Gene Tolbert said in the release. “We believe that Cody had arranged to meet with Derrick Walden that night so that Derrick Walden could purchase marijuana from Cody Bennett.”

In January 2024, the SJSO SWAT team executed a search warrant at Walden’s home, finding several items relevant to the homicide investigation, including Walden’s cellphone. Examination of the cellphone revealed a photograph of the murder weapon, SJSO said.

“Based on the investigation to date we’re confident that we have identified the person responsible for shooting Cody and Tre’. That’s Derrick Walden,” Kroul said.

Detectives eventually located the murder weapon in a nearby pond. Another firearm, not related to this case, was recovered in Walden’s home during the search warrant. Walden, a convicted felon, was not allowed to possess a firearm and was convicted of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in federal court.

Walden is currently serving time in federal prison and will be transported back to Florida to face the murder charges. The investigation involved collaboration between SJSO, the State Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and other agencies.

“There are still questions in this case that remain unanswered and we would still like to receive that information,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert emphasized the need for public assistance, stating, “There is a possibility that there are additional people that could be subject to charges but those individuals have yet to be identified that’s why we are looking for the public’s help.”

St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick released the following statement on the arrest:

“The murders of Tre’ Lyons and Cody Bennett have impacted our community tremendously. I’m proud of the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest reflects our determination to fight for justice for the victims and their families.”

