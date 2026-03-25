‘We need to hear more first’: Camden County woman gets $1 murder bond in abortion case

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A Camden County woman charged with murder after taking abortion pills is now out of jail, as her case begins to draw attention from legal advocates and raise broader questions about how abortion laws are enforced.

31-year-old Alexia Moore was arrested after police say she took medication to induce an abortion. According to investigators, the baby was born alive but died nearly an hour later due to respiratory failure.

Earlier this week, a judge reduced her bond, granting her a $1 bond for the murder charge and $1,000 bonds for each of two additional charges tied to misoprostol and oxycodone. She was released from jail on Monday.

Her legal team with the Georgia Public Defender Council says it will continue representing Moore as the case moves forward, emphasizing its role in protecting her rights and ensuring due process, regardless of the public attention surrounding the case.

Pregnancy justice advocates say the bond decision stands out, especially given the severity of the charge.

“The idea that you could be charged with murder and then released on one-dollar bond shows us all exactly what we need to know,” said Dana Sussman, Senior Vice President of Pregnancy Justice.

Sussman says the case may hinge on a legal argument that has not been tested in Georgia courts.

“I think the legal theory that the prosecutor is attempting here is to take Georgia’s Life Act and overlay that onto the state’s homicide law. That’s never been done before,” she said.

Case documents show Moore ordered abortion medication online and later went to the hospital in distress. The arrest warrant includes statements police say Moore made to medical staff. Still, Sussman cautions against treating those details as complete.

“We can’t assume that the facts in the police report are what is the reality, because we need to hear more first,” she said. “And when you ban abortion, abortion doesn’t go away.”

Attempts to reach Moore for comment were unsuccessful. Her mother answered the door at her home and declined to speak. The district attorney’s office also declined to comment on the active case.

Moore’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.

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