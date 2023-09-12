Police investigating reported deceased individuals in Magnolia Gardens area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reported deceased individuals in the Magnolia Gardens area at the addresses of 3100 Breve Dr. and 5000 Cleveland Rd.

Action News Jax is heading to both scenes to learn more information about the reported deaths.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

