SJSO: 2 men found dead in car after shooting in St. Augustine

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after 2 men were found dead in a car on North Orange Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release from SJSO, deputies responded at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday to reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a car with 2 men dead inside. No suspects have been located yet.

Deputies said that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

Anyone with information is asked to email SJSO at crimetips@sjso.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Florida bill would put an end to citizen review boards

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.