‘Please speak up:’ Families seeking answers one year after double murders of two St. Augustine men

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday marked one year since the double murders of Tre’ Lyons and Cody Bennett, and the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness about the case.

On Nov. 27, 2023, both men were found shot dead inside a car on North Orange Street.

At the time of their deaths, Lyons was 22.

“Tre’ was my family clown. He kept us laughing,” Lyons’ mother, Kalisha Jefferson, said in a SJSO social media video.

Bennett was 21.

“Cody was, he was a great kid,” Bennett’s mother, Alexis Bennett, said in the same video.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been identified after the execution of multiple search warrants, surveillance footage, and cell phone and social media records.

Law enforcement is not releasing the identity of the suspect at this time. SJSO said the suspect has been in custody for months for an unrelated crime.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Detectives have gotten several tips that have helped develop the case, including the recovery of the murder weapon. However. They believe there are people with more information.

The families said they just want to try and move on.

“We just need answers, um, so we can have closures as mothers,” Alexis Bennet said in the video. “We know this community has the answers we need.”

“Please speak up,” Kalisha Jefferson said.

There is a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, contact SJSO or Crime Stoppers.

