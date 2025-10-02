Family friends of 13-year-old girl killed in Arlington hit-and-run call for justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is hearing from the teacher and family friends of the 13-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville’s Arlington neighborhood late Tuesday night.

Genesis Webber Genesis Webber, 13, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville on September 30, 2025.

Her teacher, family members and family friends have identified her to Action News Jax as Genesis Webber.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the teen was walking on the shoulder of Arlington Road North at around 9:15 PM on Tuesday when a car jumped the curb, hit Genesis, and took off.

“It’s just so hurtful. That’s a child. That’s a child,” said Zayonna Williams, a family friend we found placing balloons, candles and stuffed animals at the crash site.

Williams tells Action News Jax she watched Genesis grow up, describing her as a warm, sweet and well-mannered girl with a life ahead of her, one that never should have been taken away.

“I want justice for Genesis. That’s all, I want justice for Genesis,” Williams said.

Genesis was a 7th-grade middle school student at Southside Middle School. Her teacher, Kyeshia Dawkins, said she found out the news of the crash only hours after Genesis had left her classroom.

“I was in complete devastation, complete shock automatically. I didn’t want to believe it,” Dawkins said.

Dawkins tells Action News Jax she had to tell Genesis’ class why there was an empty seat on Wednesday morning, but that her class spent part of the day making cards, drawings and other items to send to Genesis’ family. Dawkins and Genesis’ family said the crash happened as she was walking home from her school bus stop.

“It’s happening too often now and we’re losing our babies left and right, senseless driving,” said Dawkins.

Jacksonville city records through the city’s “Vision Zero Action Plan,” which it says is an initiative to improve roads with the intent of bringing traffic deaths to zero, show there are two projects planned for Arlington Road North. One is just north of the Arlington Expressway and plans to add new bike lanes, while the other is just north of the bridge where Genesis was hit and killed. The project is for road repair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dawkins said she hopes more is done to protect kids like Genesis, who are just trying to get home.

“She was a great young lady, a sweet girl. And, you know, we are sending a lot of prayers and love towards her family,” Dawkins said.

JSO tells Action News Jax it is still working to find and identify the driver responsible for the crash.

Genesis’ family has started a fundraiser to help pay for funeral services. Anyone interested in donating can do so at the link here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]