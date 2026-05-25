All lanes of AC Skinner Parkway at Equinox Street closed after crash with injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All lanes of AC Skinner Parkway are closed at Equinox Street due to a vehicle accident with injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported the accident at 6:15 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reports that one adult was transported with critical injuries.

Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.

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