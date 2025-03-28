‘Drunk Day at the Beach’: Unauthorized events creating safety concerns for beach police

Police are already working to shut down an unauthorized party planned for Saturday in Jacksonville Beach due to the potential safety concerns.

Several local law enforcement agencies said hundreds of people took over the beach Friday for “Senior Skip Day.”

Atlantic Beach Police officers, who were called in, said they’ve had to break up several fights.

It comes as Jacksonville Beach Police are cracking down on unpermitted parties promoted online.

Jacksonville Beach police said they’ve been increasing enforcement for spring break to keep violence at a minimum.

The area has been the main focal point for police after several shootings last year on St. Patrick’s Day. But now, the focus is on unauthorized events that are popping up and being promoted online.

One woman Action News Jax spoke with Friday said she hadn’t seen any scuffles yet.

“It’s senior skip day, so we came in around 12 o’clock, and it was absolutely packed on both ends. I didn’t see any commotion going on. They were doing some dance contests and the police broke them up. An hour later and they’re doing it again,” said beachgoer, Tara Amonte-Lingerfelt.

A Facebook post, headlined “Drunk Day at the Beach,” slated the party for Saturday afternoon.

Police quickly shut it down online, slapping a big sign over the poster, calling it an “unpermitted event.”

Their response to the post also reads “promoters will be subject to both criminal and civil liabilities,” and “attendees breaking the law will be arrested.”

Jacksonville Beach police also reminded the public over social media that drinking alcohol in public is against beach rules.

“I’m here supervising my daughter. I wouldn’t let my child come out necessarily by themselves, but I think it depends on the individual,” said Amonte-Lingerfelt, about the beach crowds.

Several law enforcement agencies were here at Jax Beach Friday, and their increased presence is expected to continue through the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.