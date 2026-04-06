Duval County Schools could lose $3.2 million despite more students passing exams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County School Board member is calling on the community to speak up as the district faces a potential multimillion-dollar loss tied to accelerated academic programs.

Cindy Pearson says changes made during the last legislative session have changed how schools are funded when students pass exams in programs like Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, AICE, and Career and Technical Education.

Before the change, districts received a set bonus for every student who passed an accelerated course exam. Now, the state uses what is known as the Academic Acceleration Options Supplement, a fixed pool of money divided among districts based on projected performance.

Pearson says that the shift is already having consequences in Duval County Public Schools.

“Our students are amazing, and they exceeded the expected estimate, but our county is not getting credit for those extra, above and beyond, passed exams,” Pearson said. “So, the bottom line is about $871 per student lost in this program and $3.2 million to the district.”

Despite more students passing exams than expected, the increased success has actually lowered the per-student funding amount because more districts are drawing from the same pot of money.

Pearson took to Facebook, urging families, students, and community members to contact state leaders and push for more funding. She says without changes from the Florida legislature, schools could see fewer resources tied directly to these high-achieving programs.

That funding often goes right back into classrooms, supporting things like materials, equipment, and even college counseling services.

For students like Faith Alexander, those programs have already made a lasting impact.

“I definitely took them so that I could get a head start, like, kind of push into college,” Alexander said.

The Atlantic Coast High School senior says passing those exams has helped her earn 30 to 40 college credits and explore future career interests, but she worries about what could happen if funding continues to decline.

“Students aren’t going to want to do AP classes,” she said. “I feel that it’s just going to become less important, the less money that goes into it.”

Pearson says time is crucial, as state lawmakers work to finalize the budget. Without additional funding, she warns the district could continue to lose money even as student performance improves.

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