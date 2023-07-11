2 Florida Blue locations in Jacksonville hosting school supply giveaways in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Florida Blue centers in Jacksonville are holding school supply and backpack giveaways next month.

The back-to-school events are happening Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following Florida Blue locations:

Town Center | 4855 Town Center Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32246, Phone: (904) 363-5870

4855 Town Center Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32246, Phone: (904) 363-5870 North Jacksonville | 13249 City Square Dr Ste. 103, Jacksonville, FL 32218, Phone: (904) 394-2250

Backpacks will be given out while supplies last (Limit 3 per household).

There will also be interactive activities for all ages, healthy refreshments and snacks, and live music.

The events are free and you do not need to be a Florida Blue member to attend.

