4-year-olds found dead in Jacksonville home were unresponsive in toy box, DCF says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned new details about the deaths of two 4-year-old children on the Southside.

On Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the two children were found unresponsive in a home on Cromwell Road in Southside Estates.

This is just west of Interstate 295 and St. Johns Bluff Road.

Police said the kids were later pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Children and Families now said the children were found unresponsive in a footlocker/toy box while playing at home.

JSO said adults were home at the time. We’re still trying to learn if anyone will face charges.

