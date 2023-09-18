Baldwin Middle-Senior High School awarded grant for new outdoor learning space

Students at a local school are getting outdoors with a new way of learning.

Baldwin Middle-Senior High School is rolling out an agriscience program, all funded by a $10,000 grant through Pilot, the Travel Center Company.

“The district is super supportive, but they only have so many funds that are available for us to do that and this is going to provide us a brand-new outdoor classroom space,” school principal Mike Townsend said.

Townsend said this is the first year students have the opportunity to learn outdoors. It provides a new way for teachers to instruct students in the agriscience program.

“We’re thrilled,” Townsend said.

From a storage area to a chicken coop and a rabbit hutch, students now can learn beyond the four walls of a traditional classroom.

“This outdoor classroom gives them the opportunity to be hands-on to explore, decide and ultimately pursue,” Townsend said.

Between middle and high school, there are around 350 students in the new agriscience program.

Townsend said they will continue to build out the program and the next step is to build a greenhouse, which will be complete in about a month.

