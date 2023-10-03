Child drowns in pond at Paradise Island apartments on Jacksonville’s Southside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young child is dead after drowning in a retention pond at a Southside apartment complex.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the initial call on Monday night concerned a missing person, and when officers arrived at the Paradise Island apartment complex, they conducted an extensive search.

That’s when they found a young girl inside a retention pond. She was taken to the hospital and unfortunately died.

“This is a very bad tragedy,” said Lena Benitez, a neighbor.

It’s a tragedy Benitez never wants to happen again.

“Concerns about the other children and their safety as well,” Benitez said.

Data shows from 2018 to 2020, Florida had the highest death rate in the U.S. For unintentional drownings among children ages 1 to 4 years.

Police have not released the age of the child in Monday’s drowning.

Benitez said many children live in this community and as a childcare specialist, she emphasized the importance of knowing where your child is at all times.

“Please supervise your children, make sure that your children are never unattended,” Benitez said. “We never want this to happen again.”

At this time, we do know police do not suspect foul play.

