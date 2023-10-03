JSO: Child drowns in pond at Paradise Island apartments on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a little girl was found dead in a pond.

According to detectives, at around 9:15 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to the Paradise Island apartment complex about a missing child. After an extensive search, the child was located unresponsive in a nearby pond. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the JSO Homicide Unit responded and are investigating with the help of the Crime Scene Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office. At this time, detectives don’t suspect foul play.

