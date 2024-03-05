City of Jacksonville introduces new ‘Mayor Transparency Dashboards’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is sharing the city’s next steps to bridge the information gap with the community.

On Tuesday, Mayor Deegan and the city’s chief information officer introduced the mayor’s new transparency dashboards. The goal is to bring people inside city hall and show them real-time data about the work that’s being done within the city.

“As I campaigned on letting the sunshine into local government, it’s really important to me for you all to know what we are doing at the city level,” said Deegan.

There are four dashboards online. Those include data on permits, Public Works, Animal Care and Protective Services and River City Readers, the mayor’s childhood literacy program. You can click on the specific dashboard to access the data.

“Each dashboard looks very familiar,” said Wanyonyi Kendrick, the chief information officer for the City of Jacksonville. “So, on the left, you have key performance indicators, and on the right, you have a drill down of those key performance indicators.”

The dashboards were produced by a team made up of all internal resources. This is something Deegan said saved the city millions of dollars.

“It’s us partnering with Microsoft,” said Kendrick. “Information is actually stored in a format that we can grab it on a daily basis and update these dashboards.”

The city plans to add more dashboards in the coming months, including one for capital projects.

CLICK HERE to see the live dashboards.

