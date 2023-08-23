DCPS holds first two community forums on superintendent search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The search for the Duval County School District’s next superintendent continued Tuesday.

The district is holding a series of community forums over the next two weeks to allow people to voice their opinions.

The first of six happened Tuesday morning at Baldwin High School where the district’s strengths and challenges were discussed.

DCPS hopes to have its next superintendent by January of next year, and the district wants as much community input as possible.

Four community members showed up in person and others attended online. The meeting focused on what some consider district strengths and also highlighted the critical challenges confronting the next superintendent.

Concerns like upgrading older schools, promoting the values of traditional schools and adding more buses were brought up. These ideas will help district leaders understand what to look for when considering candidates.

Those with teaching backgrounds like Gregory Sampson and Vera Standifer are waiting to see how the process goes.

“I’m gonna have faith in the school board right now … that they’re committed to doing the best job they can in finding the best superintendent for Duval County,” Sampson said.

“I have some concerns, of course, because I want to make sure we make the right decision,” said Standifer.

Bill Vogel of Superintendent Search Services said he doesn’t know how many people will apply for the position yet, but he does think DCPS is a good place.

“I think whoever applies for this job has such a base to build on,” he said.

There was another superintendent meeting Wednesday evening at Westside High School, meaning there are four more community forums where you can share your thoughts. If you can’t participate in the community forum, you can still participate in DCPS’s community survey.

