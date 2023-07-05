Delta flight headed to Miami diverts to JAX airport after plane experiences ‘mechanical issue’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Miami-bound flight had to be diverted to Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing a “mechanical issue,” the Jacksonville Aviation Authority said.

Delta flight 1328 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 4:36 p.m. and landed at Jacksonville International Airport at 5:52 p.m., data from FlightAware shows.

The plane was supposed to land at Miami International Airport at 6:22 p.m.

Action News Jax has reached out to Delta to get more information about the mechanical issue and is waiting to hear back.

