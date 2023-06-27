Drugs, guns seized, child brought to safety, 3 arrested as police serve warrant at Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips from the community led police to make three arrests, seize drugs and guns from a house, and bring a child to safety in the North Shore neighborhood.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Tuesday a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tactical team served a warrant at 7118 Pearl Street on June 17.

Three men were arrested and officers found 34 firearms and varied amounts and types of drugs, Waters said.

A minor child was in the home while the warrant was being served. Waters said did not share any additional information about the child, but did say the child is safe.

Some of the guns, which had been reported stolen, were outfitted with extended magazines or lasers. Waters said the firearms are being forensically examined to see if they are associated with any previous crimes committed in the community.

The drugs that were seized included:

30 oz of MDMA

8.5 oz of powder cocaine

54 grams of fentanyl

Crack cocaine

A trafficking amount of hydrocodone

Trafficking amount of oxycodone

Felony amount of marijuana

Officers discovered the home was also being used for narcotics trafficking and distribution as items like pill bottles, scales, and vacuum sealers were found.

A bulletproof vest and $8,769 in cash were also seized, Waters said.

