County-by-County: Fla., Ga. wildfires evacuations, cancellations, property destroyed | LIVE UPDATES

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Wildfires in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia continue burning Wednesday morning causing significantly more damage and disruption than in previous days.
One of the larger blazes, the Highway 82 fire in Brantley County, was burning 3,800 acres Wednesday morning. It was 600 acres Tuesday morning.
That fire has forced evacuations, closed schools, and destroyed at least 42 structures.
Officials have scheduled a news conference for noon Wednesday. *Action News Jax will stream it live here
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service leadership gave an update Tuesday in Green Cove Springs on the Railroad fire in Clay and Putnam counties. It was 4,112 acres, 50% contained Wednesday morning.
Simpson predicted more wildfires due to the state’s current dry conditions. He urged homeowners to make sure that there is “defensible space” around their homes. This “increases the likelihood that a home will survive a wildfire even in the absence of firefighters,” according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Here’s a county-by-county update of the current wildfire conditions:
Northeast Florida
Baker County
- Sargent Fire - 2,523 acres, 81% contained
Clay, Putnam counties
- Railroad Fire - 4,112 acres, 50% contained
Nassau County
- Connor Nelson Road Fire - 500 acres, 85% contained
Putnam County
- Pace Court Fire - 343 acres, 85% contained
- Mondex 3 Fire - 256 acres, 80% contained
Southeast Georgia
Brantley County
- Highway 82 Fire - 3,800 acres, 10% contained
- Brantley County schools are canceled Wednesday
Mandatory Evacuation:
- GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd
- Happy Hollow
- Drury Ln & Drury Ct
- Coffee County Club Rd
- From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak
Road Closures:
Brantley County Government released the following affected areas and road closures due to active fire conditions and ongoing emergency response:
- Highway 82 from Nahunta to Post Road
- Highway 110 West – at Highway 32 down to the Camden County line
- Highway 259 – from Highway 82 to the Camden County line
- Highway 32 – from Highway 110 to Post Road
Free meals
Twin Rivers Baptist Church, located at 17394 U.S. 301 N. in Hortense, began serving food at 6 p.m. and will serve until it runs out.
Clinch County
- Pineland Road Fire - 16,616 acres, 10% contained.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.