42 structures destroyed by fire in Brantley County, county manager says

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — At least 42 structures have been lost to the wildfire in Brantley County, according to Brantley County Manager Joey Cason. He also tells Action News Jax that over 75 people have evacuated their homes.

“Right now we have 1500 acres that’s been burned,” Cason told Action News Jax at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. “We have no containment.”

Only on Action News Jax are you getting a glimpse at the path of destruction from the wildfire in Brantley County.

We got to ride behind Cason through parts of Highway 82 and 110 east.

“No fatalities yet. We had a couple of close calls, but we have lost some pets,” said Cason.

One of the structures destroyed was Morgan Automotive on Highway 82.

Just take a look at all of the cars burnt to the crisp, the building was told by county officials is a total loss.

Also on Highway 110 East, we had a moment where we lost visibility, and we saw a shed on fire, too.

“The county has seen fires before. This is the first time where it’s kind of been right in the middle of the county and burning in multiple different directions all at one time today,: said Cason.

Several roads in the county are under mandatory evacuations. Cason says the length of the evacuations all comes down to the weather.

“The roads are closed for tomorrow. The schools are closed tomorrow. We’re hoping if the winds lay down, we might have some containment by tomorrow, and we could be back operating by tomorrow. It all depends on this wind.,” said Cason on Tuesday.

Shelters

Brantley County Government shared the following information about shelters:

Due to the ongoing fire in our county, the following shelters are open and available:

Brantley County Library

Methodist Church — Nahunta

Little Memorial — Brown Town & Hwy 32

Hortense Church of God of Prophecy — Hwy 32 E, Hortense

Evacuation Relief Station — Nahunta First Baptist (water and restrooms available)

Mandatory evacuations:

GA-110 (Yellow Pine Rd) to Thrower Rd

Happy Hollow

Drury Ln & Drury Ct

Coffee County Club Rd

From Thrower Rd to Mossy Oak

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