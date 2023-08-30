Hurricane Idalia: Abandoned building sustains damage in Jacksonville’s Springfield neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An abandoned piece of property in Springfield suffered significant damage during Hurricane Idalia.

Neighbors tell Action News Jax they heard a loud boom and saw part of the roof collapse.

Public works safety officers have arrived on scene to start cleaning up the damage.

Public works safety officers have arrived to start cleaning up the damage.

