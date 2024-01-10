Jacksonville police asking for help finding missing man ‘known to frequent the Southside’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Nicholas Cuzzort, 41, “is known to frequent the Southside of Jacksonville,” JSO said in a news release.

JSO said, “due to the circumstances involved, we are attempting to locate him to ascertain his safety.”

Cuzzort is described as 6′2″, weighing 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or may know the whereabouts of Cuzzort is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

