Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office holding virtual career fair to hire 911 dispatchers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hiring 911 dispatchers, which the agency says is one of its most popular civilian roles.

JSO will be holding a virtual career fair to give people a chance to learn more about the role, which is formally known as Police Emergency Communications Officer II, on Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Visit this link to pre-register for the event: https://jso.webex.com/.../r5746a4331f7ef0909276a1a121553be2

JSO said attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Assistant Chief Petena Tillman and Communications Training Manager Justy Thwing about the position. Recruiters will close out the one-hour session with information about benefits and the application process.

Those that are unable to attend are encouraged to visit JSO’s Careers website, JoinJSO.com, or to learn more email JSOCivilianRecruiter@jaxsheriff.org.

