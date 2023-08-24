JSO: 2 men seriously injured following shooting on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were shot in their car on Southside Boulevard.

According to detectives, at around 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the area and located two men in a car with gunshot wounds. One was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the shoulder. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that the victims were traveling in a car when they were approached by two unknown men with guns. The suspects fired multiple times into the car before running off. Two individuals have been detained by detectives and are being questioned about their involvement in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.com or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

