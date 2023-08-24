Former President Trump to surrender today in Georgia election interference indictment

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender Thursday at the Fulton County Jail as part of the sweeping election interference indictment against Trump and 18 of his allies.

The former president faces 13 charges, including violating the Georgia RICO Act, accused of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis set a 12 p.m. Friday deadline for Trump and the 18 other defendants to surrender at the jail. As of Wednesday night, nine defendants have turned themselves in, including several of Trump’s former attorneys and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Trump’s attorneys negotiated a $200,000 bond earlier this week. Channel 2 Action News was outside the courthouse Monday when Trump’s attorneys, Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little, arrived.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was inside the building and saw them actually walk into DA’s office – and moments later we learned Trump will have to pay a $200,000 bond upon his arraignment.

Trump’s arrival to Atlanta could cause traffic issues on the road with bookings of the other defendants already causing issues for people who live near the jail.

Earlier this week, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced that as soon as Trump turns himself, there will be a hard lockdown of the area. Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office.

“While the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we are working in coordination with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol to ensure procedures are in place to preserve the safety and security of the former president, while allowing the normal legal process to be carried out. We have complete trust and confidence in all of our supporting law enforcement partners, and appreciate their continued professionalism and commitment to security.”

Trump did not participate at the first GOP primary debate on Wednesday night in Wisconsin. The former president instead pre-taped an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Twitter. During the interview, Trump spoke on why he didn’t show up to the debate.

“Do I sit there for an hour or to hours, whatever it’s going to be, and I get harassed by people that shouldn’t even be running for president? Should I do that?”

Trump’s senior campaign advisor says that Trump doesn’t plan to attend the second GOP debate either next month in California.

