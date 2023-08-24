Boil water advisory still in effect for Southside, Nocatee areas after Tuesday’s water main break

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A boil water advisory is still in effect for thousands of residents on the Southside and in the Nocatee area. A water main break off Philips Highway Tuesday morning triggered this.

JEA spokesperson Karen McAllister says there are strict guidelines set by the state Department of Environmental Protection in terms of JEA’s response to boil water advisories.

She says state regulations require the water samples to have clear test results for two consecutive days. Wednesday’s test results came back clear. So, if results are clear again on Thursday morning, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory will be lifted for the impacted area.

JEA crews worked nearly 12 hours, Tuesday, to fix a water main break off Philips Highway near Greenland Road. While the pipes are repaired, nearly 25,000 JEA customers are still on a boil water advisory.

Around dinner time yesterday, the Publix at Nocatee Town Center had a lot of empty shelves. Today, the shelves appear to be fully stocked.

Jessie Pawlish told us yesterday, this entire situation is frustrating.

“I feel like I’m camping and I didn’t plan on that,” Pawlish said.

This all stemmed from a mistake. McAllister says crews damaged a main water line while they were installing a new electric utility pole.

“It was just an unfortunate accident that happened,” McAllister said.

Pawlish says construction has been a problem in her neighborhood for a while.

“We’ve lost power for about 30 minutes, and another time we’ve lost internet,” Pawlish said. “But every time it’s been because of someone digging somewhere they’re not supposed to be.”

McAllister says customers affected are encouraged to continue to conserve water to prevent low water pressure. Since there is still another day of this advisory, you’ll want to continue to boil water before drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth.

