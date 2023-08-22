Nocatee, southeast Jacksonville, Atlantic Coast High School affected by water main break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A water main break is affecting water access for people near Philips Highway and Greenland Road, JEA said.

The utility said customers “in the southeast portion of JEA’s service territory, including the Philips Highway corridor south to Nocatee communities, may experience poor pressures or no water.”

JEA said its crews are working to repair the main as quickly and safely as possible.

The water main break has also affected Atlantic Coast High School. The following letter was sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George:

“Good morning Stingray family,

“This is Dr. George, your principal. We have just made an announcement to all staff and students that water has been cutoff for our campus. At this time, the water is out in the surrounding communities due to a water main break and we do not have an anticipated time for water service to be turned back on.

“We have been coordinating with district leadership and JEA to determine the cause and estimated time of restoration.

“We do have lunch already prepared for our students but we currently have our restrooms closed and water fountains off. We encourage you to check restoration updates on JEA and direct your timing questions to them.

“We will provide an update within the next 30 minutes regarding next steps.”

An updated message was sent to ACHS families, saying emergency water was able to be restored to a portion of the building:

“Stingrays,

“Quick update on the water situation … because we are a designated hurricane shelter site, our district plumbing staff was able to turn on emergency water access to a portion of our building.

“Lunches will continue as scheduled. Students will be directed to the gym to use the restrooms.

“We will continue the school day as normal, regardless of JEA’s timetable for water restoration.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

