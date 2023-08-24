UNF hosting Astronomy Nights with open public telescope observation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida Physics Department and the Astronomy Club are hosting monthly Astronomy Night sessions for the public to enjoy viewing and learning about the wonders of the night sky.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sessions are free, open to the public and great for families. The department has many telescopes of different types and sizes available for observation.

Below is a list of the Fall 2023 Astronomy Night dates:

Read: University Boulevard, the deadliest city street in Duval County this year

Astronomy Nights begin in the lobby of the Science and Engineering Building, Building 50. A guest speaker will give a short public talk starting at 8 p.m., and afterward, participants are invited up to the rooftop to observe.

Participants are encouraged to dress comfortably and for the outdoors. Professors and students will be available to answer questions throughout the night.

Telescope viewings can only happen if cloud cover permits, but the public talk will take place regardless of the weather. If you arrive after 8:30 p.m., take the elevator to the fourth floor for observation.

For more information, visit the Astronomy Nights website.

Read: DeSantis slams Biden, stays out of on-stage spats during first debate

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.