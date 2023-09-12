JSO: Woman hit, killed trying to help injured dog on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was hit and killed trying to save an injured dog on University Boulevard.

According to detectives, at around 10:21 p.m. Monday, a woman stopped her car in the center lane of University Boulevard when she saw a dog that had been injured by another vehicle and was lying in the southbound lane. While she was trying to retrieve the dog, a small SUV traveling southbound hit her.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and took the woman to a local hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene and is cooperating with detectives. Detectives said there were no signs of impairment.

This is the 137th traffic death in Duval County this year.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

