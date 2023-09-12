8-year-old shot in the leg after burn barrel fire sets off firearm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 8-year-old is recovering after a bizarre shooting on Jacksonville’s Northwest side left him wounded in the leg.

JSO said a woman was burning items in a burn barrel not knowing two guns were inside -- causing one of them to discharge.

“A 8-year-old male that suffered a through and through gunshot wound,” a JSO spokesperson said.

JSO said the 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

But the circumstances of how that child was shot is alarming.

“A woman was in her backyard with several children,” the JSO spokesperson said. “While they were cleaning the yard, they put yard waste in a burn barrel. During that fire, the boy was standing directly next to the burn barrel when he was shot.”

Police said they recovered two firearms from that barrel. One of them discharged during the fire, hitting the child.

“We have found there are two guns in the barrel so the guns where apparently hidden in the burn barrel,” JSO said.

Police also said they’re trying to sort out how those guns got in the barrel in the first place.

