Jury selection continues for Johnathan Quiles, accused of killing teen niece and her unborn child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jury selection is underway for a Jacksonville man accused of killing his 16-year-old niece and her unborn child.

Iyana Sawyer disappeared before Christmas break in December 2018.

Opening statements are set to begin later on Wednesday.

The state is seeking the death penalty against 38-year-old Johnathan Quiles. Right now, the state still has 62 potential jurors and that number needs to be narrowed down to 12.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

One of the main questions the state asked jurors on Wednesday was about their thoughts on the death penalty.

There were a handful of people on both sides who said they feel entirely one way or the other, but the majority fell in the middle, saying they believe in the death penalty when the factors warrant it.

The hope is to finish up jury selection on Wednesday and get into opening statements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.