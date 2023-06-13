Man, woman suspected of abducting Virginia girl taken into custody in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and woman accused of abducting an 11-year-old girl from Virginia are in the Duval County Jail, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office online Inmate Information Search.

Concetta Karen Chavis, 43, and Alexander Gene Baab, 18, are both being held on warrants of felony abduction by force, JSO records show. They were booked into the jail at 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said Chavis and Baab are from Tampa and were believed to be headed there with the girl before they were located by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first responded around 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Goode, Virginia, to reports of the missing child. BCSO said family told them the girl had been missing since around 10:30 a.m.

As a neighbor saw additional deputies responding to the neighborhood to begin searching, she asked what was going on. The neighbor told deputies that she saw, “a white sedan parked in the area with what looked like Florida tags,” according to a BCSO Facebook post from Sheriff Mike Miller.

She told deputies she asked the man and woman in the car if they needed help and said this happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were able to locate video footage that showed “a white Honda sedan with readable Florida tags as well as an adult female.”

BCSO said the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children, the Virginia State Police, and the FBI helped to locate the child in Jacksonville.

JSO found the girl, who was still in the car with the suspects. BCSO said she was safely recovered, and the suspects were detained.

Chavis and Baab are awaiting extradition to Virginia, where they could face additional charges, BCSO said. The girl was reunited with her family.

