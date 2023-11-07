Otis Anderson Sr. pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 shooting death of his son Otis Anderson Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Tuesday in the death of his son as part of a plea deal.

Action News Jax first told you in November 2021 when former University of Central Florida football player and Jacksonville native Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father, Otis Lee Anderson Sr.

At the time of his arrest, Anderson Sr. was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Police said that a dog bite started an argument between father and son and led to the fatal shooting of Anderson Jr.

On Tuesday, Anderson Sr. was sentenced to 12 years and six months in Florida State Prison for first-degree manslaughter with a firearm. He will get credit for 707 days served, followed by five years of probation.

Anderson Sr. also pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

He was sentenced to three years in Florida State Prison and will be served concurrently with his 12.5-year sentence.

His probation conditions include a mandatory mental health examination and any other treatment following a mandatory anger management course.

