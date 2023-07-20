Skyview performing at MOSH for Rock the Moon III event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local indie space-rock band, Skyview, is back at the Museum of Science and History for another performance celebrating the human journey to space.

Take a seat at the Bryan-Gooding Planetarium on July 22 and experience original songs inspired by space exploration through the years. Skyview’s live music is synched with lasers, lights, planetarium imagery and historic footage that will send viewers soaring through space and time.

Before the show, patrons can also meet with local astronomy experts of the Northeast Florida Astronomical Society to learn more about the telescopes that are used to observe the night skies. Weather permitting, patrons can also get a glimpse of the stars with a telescope demonstration after the concert.

The traveling exhibition, Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammal, is open to the public.

Doors open for the event Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 8:30 p.m. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase at the MOSH bar. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

The concert is open to all ages. However, for their safety, MOSH advises that people with sensitive ears bring ear protection. Likewise, there will be flashing lights at the concert, so photosensitive epileptics may want to sit this one out.

Online general admission is $22.50 for members and $25 for non-members. General admission at the door is $27 for members and $30 for non-members. You can buy your tickets online HERE. Members will receive their 10% discount at check-out once they verify their membership.

