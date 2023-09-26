Social media post threatens shooting at Oceanway Middle football game, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a social media post that threatened a shooting at Oceanway Middle School’s football game scheduled to happen later on Tuesday.

Principal Elizabeth Stansel sent a message to the school’s families saying the school administrators were aware of the post and thanked those who reported it.

“Student and staff safety is our most important goal, and your partnership in making law enforcement aware of any information of this type is vital to our security,” she said in the message.

She said the school would communicate any updates as they become available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Read the full message sent to families below:

“Hello Oceanway families, this is Principal Stansel. I am calling to let you know that we are aware of a social media post threatening a shooting at our football game later today.

“Law enforcement is currently investigating, and I will keep you updated when there is additional information to share. Thank you to those of you who reported this threat to authorities. Student and staff safety is our most important goal, and your partnership in making law enforcement aware of any information of this type is vital to our security. Thanks again, and I will call you back if additional information becomes available. Good-bye.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.