United Way of Northeast Florida using $10M from MacKenzie Scott to tackle affordable housing issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United Way of Northeast Florida committed $10 million of MacKenzie Scott’s money to improve the housing ecosystem in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The money will span preservation, infill development and nonprofit support across neighborhoods, including the Emerald Trail area. This also includes engaging in an affordable housing task force that will identify areas and engage in notable organizations.

The investment builds on previous efforts, addressing repair needs and heirs’ property issues. With nearly 40% of households facing housing challenges, United Way says this commitment marks a step towards multi-faceted solutions, utilizing a portion of the $20 million donation received from MacKenzie Scott.

The $10 million is part of a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who gave the money in 2020. Scott is the ex-wife of billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The money is being distributed to groups working to make housing more affordable.

Read: Animal Care & Protective Services’ new chief tackles overcrowded shelter, branding

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.