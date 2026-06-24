New Sporting Jax stadium map reveals details as neighbors push back

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new site map is offering a clearer look at Sporting Jax’s proposed 15,000-seat soccer stadium and surrounding development, all as questions remain about the project’s future and growing concerns from nearby residents.

The organization recently released a detailed layout of the proposed stadium site, showing a mixed-use development split into six districts. Plans outlined in the map go beyond a sports venue, with space for housing, retail, restaurants, and hospitality.

Sporting Jax has said from the beginning that the goal is to create a destination that operates year-round. The latest map suggests that vision could take shape with multiple uses built around the stadium.

Sporting Jax Site Map

According to the plan, the stadium itself would cover roughly 45 acres. A nearby residential portion would take up about 55 acres. The largest section of the property, more than 200 acres, is not currently slated for development.

The release of the map marks another step forward for the proposal, but key approvals have not yet been secured.

The City of Jacksonville’s Planning Department confirms it has not received a formal application for the project. At the same time, both the St. Johns River Water Management District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirm they are reviewing plans and applications tied to the proposal.

As the planning process continues, some residents who live near the proposed site say their concerns have not gone away.

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Audrey Apelbaum, who lives in the Windy Hill area, has been outspoken about the project since it was first announced.

“They came up with the most realistic version of an extremely unrealistic project,” Apelbaum said.

She said the updated map does little to ease worries about how close the stadium could be to homes, though.

“I was looking at where they were putting that stadium. That is still less than a quarter mile, or I think it was around a third of a mile from some homes, especially with the noise levels,” Apelbaum said.

Apelbaum said neighbors have been working to get more information and a seat at the table as plans move forward.

She said they recently met with Jacksonville City Council member Kevin Carrico.

“We did finally get a meeting with Councilman Kevin Carrico, and at the time that we met with him, he had apparently already scheduled a meeting for us to talk to Sporting Jax, or I guess the developer, about whatever this plan is,” Apelbaum said.

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That meeting led to a date being set for neighbors to speak directly with Sporting Jax leadership. It is scheduled for July 23.

Apelbaum described the process so far as ongoing negotiations between neighbors and developers.

“It was pretty clear to us that this is going to be a negotiation,” she said. “I just feel that all of these things were already decided without any input.”

In a statement, Sporting Jax said:

“Centre JAX is thoughtfully designed to create separation between the commercial elements of the project and existing neighborhoods while preserving significant open space and environmental areas across the property.

The project is envisioned as a year-round destination anchored by a multipurpose sports and entertainment district, with dedicated districts for entertainment, retail, hospitality, healthcare, residential uses, and community gathering spaces. The plan creates a walkable environment while ensuring compatible transitions between uses.

As planning continues, Sporting JAX remains committed to engaging with neighbors, stakeholders, and community leaders to ensure Centre JAX becomes a destination that serves residents, visitors, and the broader Jacksonville community for generations to come.

Sporting JAX’s focus remains on the approximately 150 acres planned for Centre JAX. There are no plans to develop the remaining 215 acreage."

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